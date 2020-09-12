Letters to the Editor: Are liberals being authoritarian by opposing the electoral college?

To the editor: I was sort of buying columnist Jonah Goldberg’s analysis of left and right until he wrote that the left was in favor of abolishing the electoral college and the filibuster “and other bulwarks of republican government.”

How can the electoral college be a bulwark of republican government when it can negate the popular will of the people? As for the filibuster, that’s not even in the Constitution.

I think Goldberg misspoke. He meant to say the left’s opposition to the electoral college and the filibuster is meant to do away with the bulwarks of Republican Party government.

Carl Martz, Redlands

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I have always been proud to label myself a centrist. I hold views espoused by both sides of the political spectrum, but “liberal Republican” or “conservative Democrat” never fit me quite right.

Many years ago, I heard Rush Limbaugh on the radio claiming that there is no such thing as a centrist, and that there’s nothing “middle of the road” but dead armadillos.

As a descendant of generations of Texans, I am very familiar with the sight of a lone “dillo” snuffed out by another differently armored vehicle a hundred times its size. But armadillos are tough critters, and an army of them could do serious damage to a puffed-up pickup truck.

Advertisement

Imagine how an army of moderate voters can impact the coming election.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos

..

To the editor: Goldberg spends an entire column trying to define a moderate, and he misses the most important trait of one.

Advertisement

It’s quite simple: A moderate is someone willing to compromise. But the destruction of the concept of compromise ended when then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell decided he would not allow Republicans to support anything proposed by the Obama administration.

And so the polarization began.

Tony Blake, Woodland Hills