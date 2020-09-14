Letters to the Editor: Donald Trump should resign over the Bob Woodward coronavirus revelations. Period

To the editor: On Aug. 7, 1974, Barry Goldwater and other Republican leaders went to the White House to tell President Nixon that he no longer had support and his days were numbered. Nixon resigned two days later.

It will only take one leading Republican senator not named Romney to play Sen. Goldwater’s role and tell Mr. Trump that he can no longer support him, after which Trump’s entire house of cards will collapse.

If none will do so, we must not forget on Nov. 3, and in 2022 and 2024, that Republicans placed politics and personal interest above country. We deserve better than sycophants in the Senate.

Edward Ruttenberg, Rancho Palos Verdes

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Still waiting for the editorials calling for Trump’s resignation. If lying about consensual sex was a sufficient reason to pen an editorial calling for Clinton’s censure, then surely lying about a pandemic that has taken close to 200,000 American lives must be reason to call for the current president’s resignation.

Your editorial was powerful and on point. It crisply delineated, in the strongest terms and abundant evidence, why most Americans should demand that Trump immediately resign. Yet it fell ever so short.

Your editorial did not take a stand, it simply yelled.

Advertisement

Victor M Franco Sr., Monrovia

..

To the editor: It is finally time, indeed way past time, for the Los Angeles Times to call for Trump to resign.

As Bob Woodward’s tapes reveal very plainly, when it comes to his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, he is a willful mass murderer. Help save us from this nearly four-year national nightmare.

Advertisement

Robert Anderson, Studio City

