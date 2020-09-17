To the editor: I began reading David Lauter’s analysis with great anticipation. Finally, someone will explain to this baffled Democrat why so many Americans still support Trump after each new revelation of his horrendous character flaws, including his compulsive and dangerous lying, his gratuitous insults directed at military service members, his monstrous behavior toward women, his peculiar attraction to authoritarian leaders and his epic narcissism.

But Lauter instead cites Pew Research results showing the wide disparity between Democrats and Republicans on questions of race, gender, religion and immigration. These have nothing to do with Trump’s character defects, but merely reflect an intensification of what most Republicans have believed since before Trump.

It’s possible to share these beliefs and still find Trump’s behavior appalling and unacceptable. Why have so few Republicans done that? I’m still waiting for an answer.

Richard Webber, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: I was all set for David Lauter to explain to me why many voters are loyal, unflinching supporters of Trump. Citing statistics, Lauter points out the disparity between Democrats and Republicans on issues of religion, immigration, race and women’s rights. We know this already. What I want to know is, in the face of facts and science, WHY do Trump supporters take the position they do? Someone please enlighten me.

Joel Miller, Torrance

To the editor: David Lauter argues Trump supporters knew what they were getting in 2016 as reason for their continued loyalty. Did they? They voted for a man who promised he would replace Obamacare with something better, pass an infrastructure bill, and use his managerial skills to boost the economy. He failed on all three.

Meanwhile, since 2016, his supporters have learned he lied to them about the coronavirus, betrayed our allies, kowtowed to dictators, attracted felons to his administration like bees to honey, sought foreign interference in a U.S. election, hijacked the DOJ for his own purposes, considers our fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” did nothing when Russia offered bounties for killing our soldiers and incited division and violence. Not to mention his volcano of lies and disinformation since he took office.

Still, they worship him. Despite Mr. Lauter’s noble attempt to explain it, I remain steadfastly mystified.

Paul Gulino, Santa Monica

