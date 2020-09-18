To the editor: The Notorious RBG, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, has passed away.

She would have been a legal icon even if she were not a Supreme Court justice. Her advocacy as the preeminent civil rights attorney of her time in establishing women’s equal rights confirms her as one of the legal giants of the last 100 years, along with Justice Thurgood Marshall. Both were great advocates and justices.

Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs to honor her final wishes — that Donald Trump not appoint her replacement. She fought like hell to survive Trump’s presidency. Democrats need to understand that the Supreme Court is an election issue and force moderate Senate Republicans up for re-election like Cory Gardner, Susan Collins, Martha McSally and Thom Tillis to commit that they will not confirm a Trump nominee now, or in a lame duck session. Trump can’t be allowed to confirm a third Supreme Court justice in the last gasps of his terminal presidency.

We need a Supreme Court justice who will continue RBG’s legacy of equal rights for all.

Advertisement

David McLane, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Courageous, determined, small in stature but an intellectual giant would surely describe Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Women have lost an advocate. I doubt that we will ever see the likes of another feminist icon like Ginsburg. Never has there been someone as resolved to stay well so that she could carry on with her beloved job. If it was up to Ginsburg, she probably would have kept her seat for another 27 years.

Advertisement

At a diminutive 5’1 yet standing heads above everyone else, Ginsburg leaves enormous shoes to fill.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, FL

..

To the editor: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: groundbreaking civil rights lawyer; visionary liberal justice of the United States Supreme Court; survivor of multiple bouts of cancer.

Advertisement

A great soul has left us. There will not be another like her.

Marcia Goodman, Long Beach

..

To the editor: The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tragedy for our nation. She was a pioneer, a fighter and an inspiration. Her name and legacy will be celebrated for as long as America endures. May she rest in peace, and may our thoughts be with her family and many friends.

Advertisement

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, FL

