Letters to the Editor: If Democrats expand the Supreme Court, will Republicans do the same?

To the editor: In his column calling for expanding the U.S. Supreme Court, Doyle McManus leaves out one simple fact — the balance of power in government changes constantly.

All an expansion would do is give credence to the Republicans to expand the court to “balance” it when they are again elected to power.

Additionally, if one looks at the actual voting record of the court, the five current Republican-appointed justices are hardly the monolithic conservative block they are made out to be. In fact, one thing they all seem to support is the expansion of the federal government’s power to tax.

Jim Winterroth, Torrance

To the editor: If the Republicans don’t delay voting on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should pledge to appoint one additional justice to the court if he is elected and Congress passes legislation expanding the court.

That is not “court-packing.” The Supreme Court has had anywhere from five to 10 justices in its history. More importantly, it could mean that those with either liberal or conservative ideology would not be able to easily dominate the decision-making.

In other words, the justices would have to compromise to keep the court from being deadlocked.

Steve Mehlman, Beaumont

To the editor: I find it extremely convenient that when Democrats don’t get what they want, they decide to change the rules.

One of President Obama’s best quotes was, “Elections have consequences.” Democrats need to remember that.

In 2016, the president was a Democrat and the Senate was controlled by Republicans, so Obama’s Supreme Court nominee was not considered. Today they are of the same party, so guess what? They have the right and authority to select and and confirm a new justice.

Expand the court? Come on, that’s a cop-out. Win the election and then you can appoint the justice you want.

Jeff Butler, Coto de Caza