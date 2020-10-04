Letters to the Editor: Gavin Newsom is right to resist pressure on reopening Disneyland

To the editor: I thank Gov. Gavin Newsom for resisting pressure from Walt Disney Co. to allow Disneyland and other such attractions in California to reopen. Our society has far more important priorities than theme park rides. (“Disneyland’s push to reopen sets up critical moment in California’s coronavirus fight,” Oct. 1)

It is heartbreaking, though, that tens of thousands of livelihoods are at risk while the park remains closed. Here, corporate greed offers a solution.

In 2018, then-Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, now the company’s executive chairman, earned $65 million. Surely he can spare a bit to support his out-of-work employees and their communities.

Kristin Roberts, Pasadena

To the editor: Would Disney rather have opened its parks in California and then learned from contact tracing that hundreds of deaths would have been traced back to its visitors?

Also, does it really expect people to believe that it cannot afford to continue to furlough workers instead of laying them off? Maybe it should not point fingers at Sacramento and instead tighten the belts of its executives.

Christi Engel, Topanga