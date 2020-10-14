Letters to the Editor: Democrats cry hypocrisy on Amy Coney Barrett only because they have no power

To the editor: Hypocrisy is a major coin in the political realm and both parties flip it when convenient. Selection of Supreme Court justices is political, and the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett is constitutionally legitimate regardless of the timing. (“The Republicans’ hypocrisy in Monday’s Amy Coney Barrett hearing was simply unbearable,” Opinion, Oct. 12)

The process has become far more fraught in recent years because of political polarization. Once the Senate has its say, the confirmed justice is supposed to render decisions without personal political preferences.

In general, the justices do their best to adhere to that proper guideline, but on occasions wherein a decision will impact our society in an outsized way, the court divides into separate groups. The liberal group visualizes penumbras from the Constitution that the conservative group just doesn’t see.

In other words, conservative flights of judicial fancy are more constrained than liberal journeys into progressive shadows.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

..

To the editor: Trump shrewdly selected a nominee who is personable, likely hoping the Democrats would look bad with any personal attacks. Fortunately, the Democrats are not taking the bait.

Instead, they are focusing on healthcare, pointing out the likelihood that measures to support affordable and comprehensive healthcare would be eroded by a 6-3 conservative court majority.

If the Republicans succeed in railroading Barrett onto the court, I hope voters will remember that President Trump and his Republican senators care only about winning. The issues of fairness and the struggles of ordinary working Americans seem to be moving down the list on the Republican agenda.

Ken Hense, Los Angeles