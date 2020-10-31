Letters to the Editor: Why moving to New Zealand (or anywhere else) isn’t an option if Trump wins

To the editor: Speaking as someone who actually did move to New Zealand after the 2016 election, I’m sorry to say that those who wish to follow me and leave the country if President Trump wins reelection will almost certainly be stuck in the United States for years to come. (“‘What will happen?’ Among an anxious electorate, some plan to move, others buy guns,” Oct. 26)

This is not only because New Zealand has always been incredibly selective, or because the borders are currently closed to nonresidents. Rather, rampant COVID-19 infections in the U.S. have made Americans unwelcome in most countries.

Instead of telling you how to flee, I must say what my mom did when I told her that her grandchildren were moving to the other side of the world: “Stay and fight” — and not with your gun, but with your vote.

You may feel powerless because of the electoral college, but I believe the popular vote is actually incredibly important this year. With Trump giving every sign of refusing to leave, Democrats need a mandate.

Juniper Nichols, Westown, New Zealand

To the editor: If some people believe having a handy-dandy handgun will bring them comfort and safety after the election, they are harboring a dangerous illusion.

Without extensive and frequent training, a gun owner’s weapon is a bigger danger to the owner than to any potential antagonist.

Do these people realize how easily they could be disarmed and have their gun turned against them? Can they be expected to handle a split-second, life-or-death situation in which shooting may or may not save them? Could they even expect to hit their targets under such extreme stress?

Police have extensive training in weapons handling, and still there are questionable killings by officers seemingly every week. If it’s comfort people need, they’d be better off buying teddy bears.

Spencer Grant, Laguna Niguel