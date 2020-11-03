Letters to the Editor: Election turnout is high. We have a long way to go to autocracy

To the editor: Michiko Kakutani says that under President Trump, “the United States no longer provides a democratic model to emulate.” I disagree. (“Democracies around the world are under threat. Ours is no exception,” Opinion, Oct. 31)

Election turnout in 2020 is forecast to be at a record high. Voters across the board are more engaged than ever. It has become easier to vote with the implementation of widespread mail-in voting and vote centers in L.A. County.

Through the election, there will be changes and course corrections. That is democracy in action.

Laura Curran, Newport Beach

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Kakutani’s essay about aspiring autocrats subverting democracy from within is convincing and well-documented.

Although she mentions Hannah Arendt’s view on how disgruntled people are attracted to autocrats, Kakutani might have mentioned Daniel Goldhagen’s argument in his book, “Hitler’s Willing Executioners: Ordinary Germans and the Holocaust,” that a leader can seduce prejudiced citizens to commit horrible acts.

According to Goldhagen, ordinary Germans, and not just the Nazis, “treated the Jews as beings apart, as beings — whatever else was to be done with and to them — ultimately fit only to suffer and die.”

Advertisement

While the Swedish study that Kakutani cites shows the historic worldwide slide to autocracy, she ends on a hopeful note that the U.S. corrects its mistakes. That optimism is welcome during our current autocratic trend.

Bob Ladendorf, Los Feliz

..

To the editor: Kakutani’s op-ed article is an excellent tutorial for, say, high school or even college students.

Advertisement

I can guarantee that some substantial number of our citizens do not know the takeaway information in this piece nor its relevance to our current political situation.

Virgil Jose, Apple Valley