Letters to the Editor: Hillary Clinton showed Donald Trump how to concede like a real patriot

To the editor: Hillary Clinton congratulated Donald Trump on his win in the middle of the night after election day on Nov. 8, 2016. She formally conceded before noon on Nov. 9. That was a show of grace and patriotism, putting country before self, even when she knew that she would win the popular vote despite losing the electoral college. (“Trump slows Biden transition with denials, lawsuits,” Nov. 9)

I don’t expect anything approaching grace, patriotism or class from President Trump. But what is wrong with other Republicans? They’ve been waving the flag and citing “God and country” all these years, and for what?

When the time has come for them to show what they are made of, it appears that loyalty to the Constitution and respect for the will of the people are, shamefully, not part of who they are.

And they wonder why people kneel during the national anthem and protest in the streets. Hypocrisy, thy name is Republican.

Michael Hynes, Northridge

To the editor: Everyone is wondering why Trump is throwing up every conceivable obstacle to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition. There is a very obvious explanation: Trump is a grifter, and he’s at it again.

The Trump campaign is soliciting donations to his election legal defense fund when, in fact, much of the money collected will go to his Save America PAC and toward paying off campaign debt. Problem is, his lawsuits have either been dismissed or have no chance of going anywwhere.

In reality, Trump and his campaign need the money, so he is asking his followers to pay for him to survive.

This is the single most corrupt president in the history of our nation, and this is his final act of corruption by stealing from those who support him.

Jay Slater, Los Angeles

To the editor: I played sports and too often found myself on losing teams, experiencing the childhood version of what ABC Sports commentators famously called the “agony of defeat.”

My father, a minister and psychologist, was kind to me on those occasions but also saw them as teachable moments. He would say that anyone can be a good winner, but it takes character to do well at accepting a loss. His words helped and gave me something to ponder; his wisdom lingers in my heart more than 50 years later.

The inability to face or accept loss is yet another test of character that Trump fails. We sorely need more principled leadership and more evidence of character from the White House.

Let’s hope Biden will demonstrate both as president.

Cary Mitchell, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: You can tell Biden has much experience as a father and a grandfather dealing with immature outbursts. I believe he is well suited for the job ahead.

Stacey Cole, Lancaster