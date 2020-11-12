Letters to the Editor: Want better customer service? Try being nice when you call

To the editor: David Lazarus’ column about the bogus “unusually high call volume” excuse for long holds with customer service was interesting.

I work in retail, usually in store. When we were asked to come back after cautiously reopening during the pandemic, I returned, but it made me very anxious. I am 63 years old and my spouse has compromised lungs, so my company allowed me to work from home doing customer service.

The call volume is indeed very high. Most of the calls are “where is my stuff,” and I deal with a lot of very angry people not behaving well in this pandemic. It’s a challenging job and I would not in a million years do it if it weren’t for the pandemic.

I applaud the people who show up and do this job. When I deal with a customer who is understanding and kind, I thank them for their humanity. It’s a little thin right now.

Laurie Kilpatrick, Los Angeles