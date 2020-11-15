Letters to the Editor: A coup? A tantrum? Whatever Trump’s doing, it’s time for the 25th Amendment

To the editor: Our Constitution has a mechanism in the 25th Amendment for removing the president if he becomes incapacitated. Is this not the perfect example of a time to invoke it? (“Trump still hasn’t conceded. What’s his endgame?” Opinion, Nov. 11)

President Trump has gone from narcissism to a state of delusion so bad that he is now installing loyalists in strategic positions as if he is planning some kind of coup or military action. If he was a member of your family you would not ignore this failure to accept reality.

Why wait to see what he is going to do next?

Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Cabinet members need to remove Trump from power. Pence can pardon Trump if he likes and let the transition to President-elect Joe Biden begin. How can the Republicans argue with that? Or are they afraid “the base” will object when it’s obvious that the president is not accepting reality?

This calls for an intervention. It’s not time just to “wait and see” if Trump descends further into delusion and endangers all our lives.

Virginia Roth, North Hills

..

To the editor: Columnist Nicholas Goldberg raises the specter of a Trump coup.

The rallying cry of voter fraud, the firing of the secretary of Defense and the smearing of our national security agencies could well be the opening salvos in a “bloodless” coup attempt. Portraying Trump’s behavior as a childish tantrum fails to convey the vigilance needed here.

Our democracy is currently in a fragile state. It is vulnerable unless great care is exercised to assure the peaceful transfer of power.

Where is that assurance to come from?

Nicholas Lewis, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Trump never got over the fact that the Democrats cast suspicion on the validity of his election because of interference by the Russian government.

I don’t think Trump really believes that he has a chance of winning any court battles and remaining in office. It’s time for payback. He wants to sow doubt among his supporters about the validity of Biden’s election.

“He’s not my president” was often heard from Democrats after Trump’s election. We’re already hearing the same refrain from his supporters. Mission accomplished.

How sad for the country.

John Beckman, Chino Hills

..

To the editor: Whatever Trump’s endgame is, someone should tell the Republicans to nip it in the bud and leave United States’ institutions untarnished.

The next autocrat who comes along might be on the far left.

Richard Kauffman, Venice