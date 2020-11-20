Letters to the Editor: Stop Donald Trump’s coup. Impeach him again

To the editor: With the revelation that President Trump personally called two Republican canvassers in Wayne County, Mich., we know that he is directly interfering in an election to install himself as president for another term, against the will of the American people.

This is a coup, flat-out, and we need to treat it as such. Impeachment can no longer be delayed if we are to secure our nation’s future.

This isn’t about right versus left, it’s about right versus wrong, and Trump’s anti-democratic actions cannot be allowed to continue. All politicians need to show that this will not stand. We are being controlled by an authoritarian with no regard for anyone or anything but himself.

Trump must be impeached and removed from office now.

Matthew Wilkie, Los Angeles

To the editor: I am angry.

After four years of lies, conspiracy theories and chaos, Americans finally had the opportunity to vote Trump out of office, and they did so decisively.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won this election. There is no question about that. Hardworking Americans made this election possible during a pandemic, and they are disgracefully being maligned.

Republican lawmakers support Trump’s wild assertions and attack democracy by creating doubt where there is no need for it. They swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, and when presented with the opportunity to do so, they turned the gun on it.

I never realized before how much our democracy depends on people simply doing the right thing.

These people probably consider themselves honorable. I think they need to disavow themselves of this notion.

Melanie Weir, Orange

To the editor: Trump needed Russian meddling in 2016 to win the presidency. The influence of foreign meddling was reduced in 2020, and Trump lost.

Now he has come up with a conspiracy theory about the election, and his campaign is soliciting donations that go toward paying off its debts.

Yet the Republicans wants to continue to mollify him because they are afraid of this con man? Or, are they afraid of the white supremacist pseudo-Christian base that could lash out and not vote for them?

How did the GOP let this happen? Or does it just not care as long as Republicans are in office? What am I missing?

Cynthia Sabatini, Simi Valley

To the editor: This is for The Times’ letter writers readers who objected to the so-called left considering Trump voters a bunch of fascists, bigots and weirdos:

How can you defend a president who says an election is fraudulent before it occurs; says it is fraudulent after it occurs without any proof; continues asserting it is fraudulent after losing multiple court cases for lack of proof; and now, astonishingly, is attempting to undermine our democratic election by strong-arming Republicans in charge of selecting electoral voters in states won by his opponent into sending their own slate of electors instead?

If you are under the spell of this man to the extent that you would go along with such a blatant subversion of our democracy, what do you expect us to think of you?

Alan Abajian, Alta Loma