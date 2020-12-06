Letters to the Editor: Think Trump’s toughness toward China helps Taiwan? Think again.

To the editor: As a Chinese American from Taiwan, I strongly disagree with many of the views presented in the article about supporters of President Trump who were born in Taiwan.

There is nothing wrong with the phrase “make America great again,” but the goal won’t be achieved by engaging in wars with other countries.

The most serious threats to our country are not from abroad but from within. The mounting federal debt, the widening wealth gap and the loss of faith in the American dream all need to be addressed. We need a peaceful world to develop a new paradigm.

Our interests are best served by seeking win-win cooperation between the U.S. and other countries, including China. That is why I switched from supporting Trump to voting for President-elect Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Victor Chang, Playa del Rey

..

To the editor: Many people are scratching their heads wondering how Trump came close to winning again. But if you think of Trump as a manipulative parent after a divorce trying to win the affection of his kids, it makes sense.

For each group of his followers (i.e. kids), he gave them things. To the Republican leaders, he provided power, and to evangelicals, Supreme Court justices. To businesses, he gave tax cuts along with favorable status to the energy industry and farmers.

Advertisement

To small groups of immigrants, he put a spotlight on Cuba, Venezuela and Taiwan. To rural dwellers and nationalists, he gave them respect and the opportunity to be intolerant.

The problem is this kind of parent eventually wrecks the lives of their children. We, as a country, will also in time pay the price for these indulgences.

Donise Lei, Lake Elsinore