Letters to the Editor: GOP politicians who voted for Trump don’t have a chance in California

To the editor: The notion that California might consider electing Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer of San Diego as our next governor went up in smoke when columnist George Skelton quoted him as saying, “I voted for the president. I thought he was going to be the best for the economy.”

I can forgive someone who wanted to give Donald Trump one chance and voted for him in 2016. But how, after four years of the worst and most corrupt administration in the history of this country, could an elected official in California admit to voting for this disaster?

“Party over country” doesn’t strike me as an effective campaign slogan.

Fred Gober, Playa Vista

To the editor: I find it interesting when politicians like Faulconer criticize their would-be opponents and ignore their own party’s incompetence.

Governors in all 50 states are forced to deal with the pandemic largely because of poorly coordinated action on the federal level. Some governors have done nothing, some may have overreached.

Faulconer condemning Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of the pandemic as “out of touch with everyday Californians” is simply a partisan attack without him also charging Trump and his administration with ineptitude and also being “out of touch” with the majority of Americans.

Ken Brock, Yucca Valley

To the editor: The Democrats nationally ran against President Herbert Hoover for almost 50 years.

The answers to two questions, “did you vote for from Trump,” and “did he lose the election,” could preclude a statewide win in California for any Republican for the next several decades.

Dream on indeed, Mayor Faulconer.

Douglas Domingo-Forasté, Long Beach