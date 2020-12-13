Letters to the Editor: My uncle died from COVID, and my president doesn’t care

To the editor: My uncle died this week from COVID-19, one of the more than 3,000 Americans who passed away from the disease that day alone.

Did he have to die? No, not this way. He had many years left in him and to see it all gone is such a waste. Could it have been prevented? Yes, without a doubt, but we have a sociopath in the White House who doesn’t care about my uncle or anyone else.

President Trump’s life has been built on lies, but now it’s different. He lied to us about COVID-19 — about it disappearing magically, about it not being much worse than the flu and so much more. The deaths of thousands of people, including my uncle, are results of his incompetence.

Am I angry? No. Furious is a good beginning — furious that such an irresponsible, spiteful person could be president of the United States. Furious that so many blindly support him and are willing to ignore the death and destruction he has brought. Furious that the damage he has caused to this country will take years to correct.

To his supporters, deniers, enablers and those who show a complete disregard for the health and safety of others, just remember this: There are no do-overs when you’re dead.

Robert Del, Carson

To the editor: My lesson in denial occurred when my fifth-grader showed symptoms of what turned out to be ovarian cancer. For three years we visited her pediatrician, who told me my daughter was fine, news I wanted desperately to believe.

I see the people who insist the virus is no big deal and mask requirements are unnecessary as victims of fear, as I was. Denial is a seductive and powerful escape from unbearable truths, including the coronavirus.

I am compelled to warn the deniers: When someone you care about suffers or dies, you will inherit a guilt that will stay with you forever. Thanks to a superb doctor, my daughter is fine, but I will forever live with my remorse for those three years of delaying her treatment, three critical years of denial.

This virus is real, and it killed more than 3,000 Americans on Thursday

Kris Evans, Laguna Beach