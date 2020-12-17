Letters to the Editor: ‘Republicans are Trump cultists’ is a Democratic Party myth

To the editor: Kurt Bardella may very well be right about Republicans today, but it’s wrong for him to claim that only the Democratic Party believes in facts.

To claim that Republicans are all united and think the same thing seems unbelievable. Remember, the late Sen. John McCain saved Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not go along with the big stimulus package that President Trump wanted.

Also, where are the pro-life Democrats today? The small-government Democrats?

There are many different opinions among Republicans (to their detriment). Bardella’s belief that the GOP will likely never accept Joe Biden as president is one man’s opinion of Republicans, and it does not represent what the more than 70 million people who voted for President Trump believe.

Advertisement

J.D. Katzin, San Diego

..

To the editor: Anyone who has been observing the GOP over the last 50 years has seen the party of Abraham Lincoln morph into something more like Jefferson Davis’ Confederacy.

Sedition is the common thread that links all of this. When politicians refused to recognize Lincoln’s crystal-clear victory in 1860, and most recently failed to acknowledge Biden’s decisive win in 2020, the result is a severe fissure in the democratic process that can lead to civil war.

Advertisement

For seditionists, compromise of any form is unacceptable. When more than half of all Republicans in the House sign onto a lawsuit to throw out election results from four swing states, that cannot be called democracy in action.

Our republic is in peril.

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana