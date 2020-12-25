Letters to the Editor: A wrenching story of prolonged death ought to give COVID deniers pause

To the editor: For all the people refusing to wear masks or who think COVID-19 is not a real threat, please read the article on the family that wanted desperately to keep their loved one alive on life support, even when the patient had told them before that he wanted to spend no more than a week on a ventilator.

Focus on the description of the patient’s lung disease and the experience of being on a ventilator. I have never read it so directly and candidly presented.

Georgia Jessup, Santa Monica

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Thank you for highlighting the incredible work that Dr. Marwa Kilani and her palliative care team at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills provide both to patients and their families when end-of-life decisions need to be made.

Personally never having previously witnessed anyone dying before, I was lovingly supported and guided along with my family by Kilani and her team through this difficult process. It was extremely important both to her and us to honor both of my parents’ wishes.

Sadly, my folks died within seven months of each other. As much as I continue to miss them, I am forever grateful to Kilani for the empathy, respect and kindness she showed all of us during that emotionally difficult time.

I’m willing to bet there are some angel’s wings hidden under her protective gear.

Advertisement

Robin Brigham, Valley Village

..

To the editor: The word “fight” should never be used to excuse prolonging the suffering of the patient, even though he had already made clear he wished to be allowed to die.

When requesting a procedure that would give more time, you have to ask, was the additional time for the patient or was it for the family member?

Advertisement

Before anyone tries to talk a family member into doing something they don’t want such as intubation, they should consider the suffering that comes with it.

Sid Adelman, Sherman Oaks