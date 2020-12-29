Letters to the Editor: Entitled anti-vaxxers might prolong the pandemic. Wonderful

To the editor: Once again, a bunch of ignorant “yoga moms” is spreading lies about the dangers of a vaccine that could potentially save so many people and help us return to our lives before this pandemic hit.

These people have been proved wrong. They are not scientists. No one should listen to them. The only solution to ending this pandemic is to stay safe by following public health requirements until vaccines are available; that means no more super-spreader parties and sing-alongs.

I’m so frustrated when people refuse to listen to scientists and doctors and instead listen to a bunch of silly, entitled activists.

Eileen Martin, North Hollywood

To the editor: While I disagree with the tactics and rhetoric of small business owners who protest lockdowns, I can at least understand their frustration.

What I can’t understand is being simultaneously anti-vaccine, given that high vaccination uptake is literally the only thing that will allow their businesses and all of our lives to go back to normal.

To protest both lockdowns and vaccines seems dangerously anti-reality.

Catherine Awsumb Nelson, Agoura Hills

To the editor: Where are all the “overreach” objections to the government violating bodily autonomy by restricting access to abortion? What about the “government overreach” that tells us to drive on the right side of the road and stop at red lights?

Not vaccinating and not masking are akin to driving on the wrong side and blowing through stoplights while not wearing a seatbelt.

It would, however, not be overreaching for the government to provide solid financial support to small business during the pandemic.

Howard Lee Myerhoff, Woodland Hills

To the editor: I was disheartened to read of the movement that has managed to coerce some of the business community into embracing the “government overreach” argument against COVID-19 vaccination.

Why not issue a receipt to persons who are vaccinated? We could also give business owners and their workers vaccine priority and relieve those businesses from COVID-19 restrictions as long as patrons show proof of vaccination upon admittance. This would give people another reason to vaccinate.

I don’t think that this would be considered “government overreach,” but rather just a temporary means to help bring us back to normal while boosting public safety.

Frank Vuoso, Los Angeles

To the editor: I am dumbfounded at the complacent and plodding effort to roll out COVID-19 vaccines.

Public health officials and the media accept without question that it takes more than half a year to inoculate the majority of Americans. How can this statement be accepted without question when thousands of people are dying every day and businesses that took years to build are being destroyed?

We are arguably the most innovative and developed country in the world and certainly are able to move at closer to warp speed on the rollout. We should be demanding that plans be developed for the vaccine to be distributed in weeks, not months.

Todd Wexman, Los Angeles