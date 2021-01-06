Letters to the Editor: What do other Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients think of Devin Nunes?
To the editor: Now that Donald Trump has decided to besmirch the Presidential Medal of Freedom by giving it to Reps. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who among the living, worthy holders of that medal will be the first to throw it into a dumpster in front of the White House before next week?
And how many times will that dumpster need to be emptied?
David L. Burdick, Ridgecrest
To the editor: Emperors were always willing to debase the coinage, as long as their face was on it.
Bill Lockyer, Long Beach
To the editor: The Medal of Freedom for Reps. Nunes and Jordan? What’s next, the Purple Heart for Humpty Dumpty?
Sid Karsh, La Cañada Flintridge
