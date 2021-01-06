Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: What do other Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients think of Devin Nunes?

Rep. Devin Nunes, seen in 2019, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump.
(Associated Press)
To the editor: Now that Donald Trump has decided to besmirch the Presidential Medal of Freedom by giving it to Reps. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who among the living, worthy holders of that medal will be the first to throw it into a dumpster in front of the White House before next week?

And how many times will that dumpster need to be emptied?

David L. Burdick, Ridgecrest

To the editor: Emperors were always willing to debase the coinage, as long as their face was on it.

Bill Lockyer, Long Beach

To the editor: The Medal of Freedom for Reps. Nunes and Jordan? What’s next, the Purple Heart for Humpty Dumpty?

Sid Karsh, La Cañada Flintridge

