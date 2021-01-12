Letters to the Editor: Remembering Tommy Lasorda’s total dedication to the Dodgers and L.A.

To the editor: The passing of Tommy Lasorda is news that transcends the world of sports.

Lasorda had a long, endearing association with the Dodgers, first as a player, then for decades as a manager and an executive. He had a total dedication to Dodger fans in Los Angeles and throughout the world.

He brought class to sports. An ambassador of the game of baseball, he exuded the values of sportsmanship, including fair play.

The halls, locker rooms and dugouts of Dodger Stadium are quiet right now, but they will always ring with the fiery sounds and spirit of the grandest Dodger to don the uniform.

Larry Anderson, Rohnert Park, Calif.

..

To the editor: None of The Times’ photos of Lasorda showed his late son. I cannot honor this man. He denied who his son was as a gay man dying of AIDS.

I don’t care what his reasons were, whether they were religious or fear of what others might say.￼￼￼￼￼ His ￼treatment of his son only validated and perpetuated homophobia. ￼￼

Gerald Orcholski, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Thank you for the fascinating front page on Saturday. It featured an inspiring photograph of our beloved Tommy Lasorda celebrating a great Dodger victory, surrounded by articles lamenting the shenanigans of our soon-to-be ex-president.

One of those gentlemen was an inspiration to so many, whether in victory or defeat. The other is just a sore loser.

Greg Meyer, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: So, we hit 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths, there was a coup attempt, and Lasorda died. Is it just me, or is 2020 already looking like the good old days?

Roger Bloom, Huntington Beach