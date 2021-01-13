Letters to the Editor: Trump’s second impeachment brings the nation closer to unity

To the editor: Republican enablers of President Trump’s persistent dishonesty and his multiple breaches of constitutional boundaries now argue that for the sake of national unity we should give him a pass for inciting his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (“House impeaches Trump for the second time, focus shifts to Senate trial,” Jan. 13)

In the interest of unity, they say, he should face no consequences for the death, mayhem and vandalism perpetrated by these thugs in his name, even though the express purpose was to intimidate the members of Congress from carrying out their constitutional duty.

The most powerful reason for the current disunity in our country is not the impeachment proceedings but the big lie that Trump’s “landslide victory” in November has been stolen.

The most direct and powerful action for unity now would be for Republicans to reassure all Americans that this was not a stolen election, and that Joe Biden will be our legitimate president. Ideally, such reassurance would come from Trump himself, but sadly there is no hope of this happening.

Cyril Barnert, Los Angeles

To the editor: When Trump was impeached the first time yet acquitted by the Senate, Republican Susan Collins of Maine said she was sure that Trump had learned his lesson and that he would change his behavior going forward.

Now we are looking at another impeachment trial, and some Republicans are once again saying that Trump will not attempt to do the same things that got him impeached. These statements have infuriated people, myself included, who believe that Trump is incapable of learning a lesson.

However, on further reflection, I realized that Trump has learned a lesson that goes back to his private business days: that he will not suffer anything more than some handwringing and consternation when he breaks the law.

The only chance of Trump ever learning is to be convicted and jailed.

Kim Hemphill, South Riding, Va.

..

To the editor: With many members of the House limited to 30 seconds to speak, it was like the Twitter version of an impeachment debate. How fitting for the Twitter president.

Mary Kirkhart, Santa Barbara