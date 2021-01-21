Letters to the Editor: A Democrat comes to power after a Republican failed. Sound familiar?

To the editor: After four long years of Trumpism and the fear of losing our democracy, now we celebrate after inaugurating a decent man, Joe Biden, as president, and Kamala Harris as the first woman vice president.

I don’t remember ever crying during an inauguration. Oh, wait — I did for President Obama’s in 2009. The brilliant words recited by 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman were also moving.

Biden and Harris have so much work ahead of them. From crises ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to an economic collapse, Democratic presidents are the ones who have to clean up after Republicans, whether its Obama after George W. Bush or Biden after Trump.

Maybe we Democrats should rename our party the Cleanup Party. I am so proud of many of our lawmakers wanting to make a difference; now it is up to us to do what we can to bring the country together. Our elected officials cannot do it alone.

Debra Green, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: Columnist George Skelton quoted a Republican strategist who criticized Biden’s inaugural address because it “didn’t really reach out” to disaffected Trump voters.

It is hard feel much sympathy for followers of Trump who believe, like him, that the pandemic is a hoax, that the election was stolen, and that separating small children from their parents is a righteous policy to enact against desperate asylum seekers.

Republicans should disavow Trump and his cruel policies before criticizing Biden, who spoke eloquently about being a president for all Americans.

Rick Palardy, Temecula

To the editor: How nice of Biden to call for unity when his Democratic Party, with the support of the liberal media, including The Times, did everything in its power to divide the country.

I actually hope that Biden succeeds in fostering unity, even though his call for it is the height of hypocrisy.

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

To the editor: As a Latina Jew, I believe Harris’ rise to the vice presidency is not only monumental but also inspiring to girls and women around the world. This is particularly true for those from disenfranchised backgrounds.

There is an interesting fact that is often overlooked: Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is the first presidential or vice presidential spouse to be Jewish. This is an important milestone for our nation and our community, particularly in light of the white nationalism displayed at the Capitol insurrection and our long history of anti-Semitism.

Having a Jewish second gentleman deserves to be celebrated as well.

Ida Kelley, Santa Ana