Letters to the Editor: L.A. City Hall has a major corruption problem. Where’s the reform?

To the editor: Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander is on his way to prison. Former Councilman Jose Huizar is awaiting trial on federal corruption charges.

Various city employees, lobbyists and a developer have pleaded guilty to corruption charges, but City Hall still has not come forward with any new reforms that will bring transparency to the planning process and prevent another scandal.

That is the real crime that no one wants to take on.

Ken Walsh, Los Angeles

To the editor: Englander, who represented District 12 on the Los Angeles City Council, is going to prison for graft. John Lee, the current councilman for District 12, accompanied Englander on the same expensive Las Vegas trip paid by a businessman who was seeking influence at City Hall.

The citizens of District 12 have not and are not being served by either of these men.

Bonnie Ferron, Canoga Park

To the editor: Englander should have received the maximum five years in prison. He sold influence for a bag of cash and a night in Las Vegas, all while serving as a reserve officer in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nothing justified a downward departure from federal sentencing guidelines. The judge could have made a good example, but instead crooked politicians are emboldened. Good riddance.

Paul Dumont, North Hollywood