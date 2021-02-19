Letters to the Editor: ‘Keep America Great’ is gone, and so is the GOP’s future

To the editor: Here is one sure sign that many Republicans are ready to ditch their party’s Trump brand: We no longer see or hear “Keep America Great,” the pious slogan that evolved during former President Trump’s tenure and appeared on his supporters’ hats and flags until late last year. (“GOP grapples with future in Congress and beyond after Trump impeachment trial,” Feb. 14)

After Trump’s bungled handling of the pandemic and his incitement of the deadly Capitol insurrection, the GOP is hard-pressed to claim that Trump’s reign restored American greatness.

So Trump and his allies are back to favoring “Make America Great Again,” as if that same old demagogic song might re-create the GOP’s 2016 success in upcoming elections.

Devra Mindell, Santa Monica

To the editor: A quote from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) struck me as an example of just how out of gear the GOP is these days. On the issue of whether the pro- or anti-Trump faction would win over control of the party, Grassley said that “in order to be a leader you got to have followers. So we’re gonna find out, whoever leads.”

The gentleman from Iowa has it completely backward. I say that in order to have followers, you’ve got to be a leader.

It’s sad that the GOP is so lacking in strong leadership.

Lenard Davis, Newport Beach

To the editor: Grassley had it right when he said that “in order to be a leader you got to have followers.” Unfortunately for him and the GOP, the Republicans do not have any leaders — at least none the majority of voters wants to follow. That will become even more evident as the Republican Party numbers continue to shrink.

In the meantime, President Biden has an agenda that he wants to translate into legislation, and if the Republicans do not cooperate, the Democrats will push ahead and take all the credit. With his command of the bully pulpit, Biden will make certain that when the vaccines roll into Trump country, those folks will know that the needle in the arm comes to them courtesy of the Biden administration.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is making noise about Republican gains in the 2022 midterm election. One has to wonder what legislative triumphs he’s going to point to. He got away with total obstruction during the Obama years, but Biden is more than capable of bloodying McConnell’s nose.

Muriel Schuerman, Downey

To the editor: How I wish for a genuine conservative party in America, rather than a bunch of grifters changing their patter because their snake oil killed people.

Renee Leask, Glendale