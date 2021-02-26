Letters to the Editor: The last thing Senate Democrats need is more Joe Manchins

To the editor: Columnist Doyle McManus could not be more wrong about the way Democrats can win more seats in the Senate. We do not need more senators like Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat who often sides with Republicans on contentious issues. (“Sen. Joe Manchin drives Democrats crazy. Here’s why they need more senators like him,” Feb. 24)

To win more elections, Democrats need to quickly pass bold, progressive legislation that most of the country actually supports. They do not need to waste time trying to negotiate with Republicans, many of whom are bad-faith actors who want only to obstruct.

Most importantly, we need to strengthen and fix our democracy by passing into law the For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Washington, D.C., Admission Act. These laws would expand voting rights, keep money out of politics, fight corruption and make the District of Columbia a state.

Only then will power be put back into the hands of the people and consequently allow Democrats to control the Senate.

Mara Weiss, Carpinteria

..

To the editor: Parts of President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill have little to do with COVID, and this legislation is hardly an emergency matter. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) held up a relief package before the election, contributing to former President Trump’s defeat.

Much of this package is actually a collection of Democratic wish-list items, many of which will not even be spent until 2022 or later. California, which would receive plenty of “relief” money from this bill, is actually running a budget surplus right now.

Borrowing money that our kids and grandchildren will pay interest on for the rest of their lives does nothing to address long-term problems, including public employee pensions in need of reform. Paying stimulus money to citizens who have kept their jobs during the pandemic is a total waste of our kids’ money.

Worst of all, jamming this pork-barrel bill through Congress on a partisan vote will make Biden’s promises of bipartisanship a lie and poison any chances of future cooperation by the Republicans. I hope Manchin votes against this.

Eugene Polley, San Diego

..

To the editor: Yes, Manchin “holds the key” because he won’t vote to get rid of the filibuster in the Senate, which has impeded the passage of Democratic legislation during the Obama years and now threatens to derail progressive legislation under Biden.

Let the country move forward and not be paralyzed by this undemocratic institution.

Nancy Greep, Los Angeles