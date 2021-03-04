Letters to the Editor: It’s the party of QAnon, not Donald Trump

To the editor: Even with a few embattled members in revolt against former President Trump, it’s the same old Republican Party of birtherism, intolerance, voter suppression and climate denialism. There’s not a lot to work with, and the worst parts of it are now on steroids. (“What GOP civil war? Trump’s party is just rounding up the stragglers,” Opinion, March 1)

Is Trump really the leader, or is it “Q”?

According to true believers of QAnon, the mysterious Q said that Trump was secretly planning to vanquish the blood-drinking, pedophile liberals and Hollywood elites. The GOP isn’t asking about what Trump will do next, but rather what Q might tell them to do.

The party of Lincoln is long deceased, and what’s left is Loony Tunes. Good luck to the remaining, rational faithful in staging a revolt against that.

Wendy Blais, North Hills

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg left out the most important and extreme example of right-wing cancel culture: the mob of Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol building Jan. 6 and wanted to kill then-Vice President Mike Pence for not overturning the election.

This is the prime example of cancel culture.

Michael Asher, Valley Village

To the editor: The letters in response to the golden statue of Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference missed the more apropos biblical analogy in the book of Daniel, Chapter 3.

In that story, King Nebuchadnezzar erects a 90-foot-tall statue of himself (at least he wasn’t wearing boxer shorts) and declares that anyone who fails to bow down and worship him will be thrown into a fiery furnace. I certainly hope that all the Republicans whom Trump named in his speech will survive like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego did in the story in Daniel.

Tim House, Lancaster