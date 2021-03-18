Letters to the Editor: California’s vaccine policy is unfair to people waiting their turn

To the editor: I am 64 years old and immunocompromised (more on that later). My wife has received her two-shot vaccination, however she is still choosing to be safe because of an underlying breathing condition that would take her if she got COVID-19. (“California’s huge COVID-19 vaccine expansion relies on trust. Will cheaters stay away?” March 16)

Therefore, I am the caregiver. I go out to the stores only as necessary. We haven’t visited our grandchildren in a very long time.

It’s frustrating to know that people are “cutting the line.” I have a doctor’s note stating my disability and that I need the vaccine shot as soon as possible, but I am not eligible yet, as my disability is not from a solid organ transplant.

Why is the state making more people eligible to receive the vaccine when there is not enough supply to meet demand? The added scarcity creates a survival mode mentality and encourages people not to be honest.

I will wait until my turn, but it’s hard.

Chris Cornell, La Crescenta

To the editor: I for one would welcome a reprieve from stories that talk about how people may game the system or jump the line to obtain a vaccine when it’s not quite their turn.

Public health officials have made a decision that we need to quickly decrease the number of deaths from COVID-19, and in order to do this, certain populations need to be vaccinated sooner than others. The decisions have purposely made it easier for eligible people to be vaccinated, at the small risk of others taking advantage.

In this pandemic, as in other national and international emergencies, we must rely on the fact that most people have a sense of fair play and will refrain from taking advantage of others more vulnerable than themselves. We don’t need the media tempting people to act otherwise.

Dr. Ellen Weber, Kentfield, Calif.

To the editor: It’s a good thing that the state has opened vaccine eligibility to more people.

I do not understand all the handwringing over some people getting shots early. After all, we need to vaccinate as many as possible to achieve herd immunity, and if someone gets vaccinated before they are eligible, so what?

If you vaccinate one vulnerable person over 65 who stays home most of the time, you’ve protected one person. Vaccinate a younger person who is most likely to be out in the public, and you can protect multiple people, many of whom have underlying conditions.

Brian Musgrove, Simi Valley