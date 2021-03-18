Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell’s obstruction is a gift to America’s adversaries

To the editor: From blocking a Supreme Court pick to placing “holds” on nominees to the outrageously excessive use of the filibuster, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has proved that the business of the upper chamber is not the business of the country. Rather, the Senate’s business is doing anything to thwart the Democrats. (“Biden backs changes to filibuster; GOP vows ‘scorched earth,’” March 17)

When a leader, majority or minority, talks of “scorched earth” if he doesn’t get his way, he is far beyond the realm of schoolyard bullying. A hobbled Senate plays right into the hands of America’s enemies.

It’s time to end or reform the filibuster to get on with the business of America — and that’s no malarkey.

Barry Davis, Agoura Hills

To the editor: Didn’t Shakespeare write, “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers”? In that spirit, maybe we should fire all the senators and start over.

Perhaps then the Senate can get something done to benefit the entire country. They’ve forgotten what Congress was supposed to do: to represent the people, for the benefit of the people, not cause gridlock.

McConnell needs to go. Blocking bills that would benefit the country as a whole rather than negotiating in good faith should never be the objective.

Americans are so tired of Congress. We were hoping that new lawmakers from recent elections could change things, but it seems impossible as long as the minority party focuses on gridlock.

Suzanne Brugman, La Habra Heights

To the editor: Regarding McConnell’s warning of a “scorched earth” Senate, let me quote Glenda, the good witch from “The Wizard of Oz”: “You have no power here. Begone, before somebody drops a house on you too.”

Louis Jacinto, Los Angeles