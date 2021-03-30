Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Dianne Feinstein isn’t a champion of gun control. She never saw a war she didn’t vote for

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein fields questions from the press.
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein fields questions from the press.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
To the editor: As the “plague of gun violence grows in the country,” one cannot separate America’s unending wars as a major reason guns play the role they do in this land. (“If Democrats really want gun control, Sen. Dianne Feinstein needs to stay in office,” March 29). After all, where do these sophisticated weapons come from anyway that are used in the mass killings, but the U.S. military? And often the killers are trained military and former military men.

Feinstein never saw a war she didn’t like and vote for.

It’s time for change from the top, and that means a U.S. senator from California who believes in practicing peace abroad as well as domestically. We need a major step to change the hearts and minds of our warlike domestic society.

It’s time for Feinstein to step down.

Andrew Liberman, Santa Monica

