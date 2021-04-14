Letters to the Editor: California needs to fund UC Riverside like the educational jewel it is

To the editor: Thank you for your thorough and insightful article regarding state funding at UC Riverside. The university has a great deal to be proud of, doing an outstanding job of welcoming an underserved population of students and creating a path of upward mobility for them.

What is truly unfortunate is that UC Riverside has historically been underserved by the state of California. The university’s requests for expanded graduate opportunities in medicine, law and engineering tended to be put aside in favor of programs on other campuses.

The most recent case in point has to do with PRIME, or Programs in Medical Education, a UC-wide effort to send more medical personnel to underserved communities. This medical school-public health curriculum has been funded at every UC medical campus except Riverside.

It is way past time for the Board of Regents to change its funding priorities for the UC system.

Advertisement

Janet S. Davis, Pacific Palisades

The writer is a UC Riverside Foundation trustee.