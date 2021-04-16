Letters to the Editor: If you’re liberal, this is what should upset you about California

To the editor: Mark Z. Barabak debunks the myth about Californians rushing to exit our state. He lauds our social safety net, our culture and our politics as being a forerunner to other states. To his credit, he also notes the state’s serious problems.

Still, I pause to consider data from the Public Policy Institute of California showing that one-third of Californians live in or near poverty; in Los Angeles County, the poverty rate is about 22%. And, more than three-quarters of those in poverty live with someone who is employed.

Many rush to embrace “growth” and express contentment with our “Golden State,” but we face a stark imperative to reduce inequality and poverty. We can begin by saving the youngest from plunging into poverty by greatly increasing support for primary and secondary education, especially for schools with fewer resources.

William K. Solberg, Los Angeles

To the editor: California’s taxes along with the high cost of living here are driving many people to consider moving. Years of one-party rule have been detrimental.

The wealthy will make decisions on how their invested capital is treated. It is the capital flight that is really moving California to the brink of disaster. Wage-earners, no matter the amount they are paid, cannot move and get the same elsewhere.

The dramatically underfunded public-employee pension and healthcare liabilities are the sword that hangs by a thread over California’s solvency.

California is a beautiful place to live, but this state’s political class has lost touch with the very ideals it espouses.

David L. McDaniel, Capistrano Beach