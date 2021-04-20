Letters to the Editor: Maxine Waters’ comments were completely misguided. Democrats should admit that

To the editor: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) has been in the political arena long enough to know that her comments about the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin could easily have been heard as a call for violence.

Arguing whether an apology from her is necessary gets us lost in the weeds. The fact is, we all must be truly cognizant of our rhetoric.

I’m a supporter of Waters, but words have consequences. Her words may not have been close to former President Trump’s brazen incitement of an insurrection, but left-wing media and the Democratic Party would do a service by calling her incendiary words what they were: understandably passionate but misguided.

Kip Gilman, Los Angeles

To the editor: Waters suggested protesters should be “confrontational” if another police officer gets away with killing one more unarmed black man.

Trump tried to overthrow the government because he lost the election, but one Black woman speaking out causes Republicans to lose their minds.

Elwood Richardson, Alhambra

To the editor: What is wrong with Waters? Her comment about being more “confrontational” after the Chauvin trial is no different than Trump supposedly inciting a riot with his words.

Did she not consider that her words could actually affect the trial that she seemed so concerned about? Shameful and disgraceful. This is the person who should be recalled.

Beth Weston, Los Angeles

To the editor: Some Republicans are chastising Waters for making inflammatory remarks.

The “trial by combat” people?

It’s a good thing that the biblical accusers of an adulterer weren’t Republicans when Jesus said, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.”

Denys Arcuri, Indio