Letters to the Editor: If Californians elect Caitlyn Jenner, we deserve another celebrity governor

To the editor: Columnist Nicholas Goldberg is spot on with his justifiably cynical reaction to the very notion of Caitlyn Jenner overseeing the government of the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Two thoughts come to mind thinking about Jenner running for governor in the Gavin Newsom recall election. The first is whether she would have any interest whatsoever if the office in question were lieutenant governor as opposed to governor. The answer can be found in the lack of any evidence that she has ever been interested in public service before now.

As for the second thought, allow me to repeat the jaded wisdom of “we get the government we deserve.”

William P. Bekkala, West Hollywood

To the editor: When Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor of California, long before Donald Trump was president, I lamented, “Celebrity trumps all, so how can we overcome that?”

“Celebrity trumps all” is still the case, and I still don’t have the answer.

Rodney Hoffman, Montecito Heights

To the editor: Goldberg mentions former Sen. Bill Bradley being elected from New Jersey “on the basis of, I guess, averaging 12.4 points per game for the Knicks between 1967 and 1977.”

Bradley was the 1964-65 NCAA basketball player of the year while a student at Princeton University, which is in New Jersey. He was on the Olympic basketball team in 1964. He was also a Rhodes Scholar.

Those are some of the reasons Bradley was elected as a senator from New Jersey three times.

David Hulett, Los Angeles