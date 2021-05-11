Letters to the Editor: Liz Cheney is serving democracy. Kevin McCarthy is serving a would-be dictator

To the editor: For more than 70 years I was a Republican, a member of the party that I felt best represented the American people. It stood up against the Jim Crow-era Dixiecrats. (“Kevin McCarthy’s dreams depend on Trump. That means dumping Liz Cheney,” Opinion, May 7)

As often happens, the pendulum has swung. Now, I see a Republican Party with no ethics and no morals that follows the lead of an ex-president who cannot accept defeat.

Republican lawmakers are cowards. They lie their way into pretending they are the patriots. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) wants to be the a henchman of dictator in a totalitarian country rather than a representative in the legislature of a democracy. Former President Trump showed McCarthy what he thought of him on Jan. 6, but McCarthy prefers to demonize Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) because she has the courage to call Trump’s lies what they are.

Hopefully, most Americans know the truth, believe in our Constitution and understand that their vote can keep us safe and peaceful in democratic country.

Marilynn Handelman, Laguna Woods

To the editor: Scott Jennings’ op-ed article is spot on about why both McCarthy and Rep. Elise Stefanik need the GOP to dump Cheney — to serve their quests for power within the GOP. What he failed to say, however, is more important to the GOP itself.

Jennings correctly notes that McCarthy’s and Stefanik’s subjugation to Trump and his donors is neither right nor good for our future as a democracy. However, he also appears to criticize Cheney for her “ongoing zeal” in continuing to denounce Trump.

Jennings argues that Cheney does so hoping that “one day the GOP may again define itself by conservative ideas.” But he then concludes, “That day isn’t here yet.”

That day will never come for the GOP unless most Republicans join Cheney instead of castigate her. Either American democracy as we know it will fade away, or the GOP itself will, into the trash bin of American history.

Gil Katen, Culver City

To the editor: It’s hard to figure out what the long-term plan or strategy is for the Republicans.

Where do they see the country heading? Could they possibly believe that this mighty democracy can survive under Trump?

I’m stumped.

Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth

To the editor: Who would have thought that there are so many Republican legislators who have absolutely no self-respect?

Pat Freter, Yucca Valley

To the editor: Thank you so much for including Jennings’ insightful column on the conundrum faced by McCarthy and so many loyal, conservative Republicans who wish to move past Trump.

Glenn Petrucci, Oak View