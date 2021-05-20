Letters to the Editor: Stimulus? Gov. Newsom, I still haven’t received my unemployment benefits

To the editor: I have been an ardent supporter of Gov. Gavin Newsom and do not believe he should be recalled. Still, it is a bit upsetting to hear of $500 savings account deposits for children, water bills covered and checks cut to thousands of small businesses, when I and 135,000 other Californians still cannot get their deserved unemployment benefits.

I was laid off due to COVID-19 last July from a company I was with for more than 15 years and filed for benefits within two weeks. To date, I have no status whatsoever as to my claim, including how much I’m entitled to.

I’ve been briefly unemployed on various occasions over the years, and pride has prohibited me from filing claims in the past. However, at the age of 67, I’d like to receive benefits from the unemployment insurance I’ve been paying into for more than 40 years. I’m all for stimulus, but it’s an insult that the state cannot take care of others in need.

If I were inclined to vote to recall Newsom, it would be over the total disorganization at the state Employment Development Department, not a stupid decision to dine out without a mask.

Dave Gershenson, Van Nuys

To the editor: The article on federal assistance and the state budget surplus helping Newsom with his spending priorities removed any doubt that President Biden’s stimulus programs are purely political. The Democrats’ claims of economic necessity are disproven as every measure of economic recovery improves before much of the federal money is spent.

The unreported story of Newsom’s $75.7-billion tax surplus is the incompetence and hubris of the governor and his legislative lackeys as they try to raise taxes with a clear inability to understand outcomes.

Newsom loyalists see this all as good news. Those of us who are more cynical of the political motives see it as even more reason to vote yes to recall him.

Raymond Roth, Oceanside