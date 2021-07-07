Letters to the Editor: ‘Land of the free’ is a marketing slogan, not America’s reality

To the editor: I am wondering how the audacious Founding Fathers managed to brand America as the land of the free in the first place. Even more astounding, to this day Americans blithely overlook the plight of every individual trapped in the world’s largest prison system while grandstanding about this nation’s “freedoms.” (“Founding Fathers as Founding Debtors: How some of them used slaves as collateral,” Opinion, July 1)

The social and legal engineering behind America’s deep and wide systemic racism and our society’s imprinted white supremacy is a marvel that predated and outlasted the Nazi reign of terror. America, it seems, stares at its reflection in a magic mirror that doesn’t just cover up blemishes but manages to make them a thing of beauty.

As we celebrated another Independence Day with explosions and choking smoke, I hope we remembered those we trampled beneath our parading feet.

Bethia Sheean-Wallace, Fullerton

To the editor: Slavery was a worldwide phenomenon since our species’ origins. We all can safely assume our ancestors include both slaves and slaveholders.

By the end of the 18th century, slavery neared the end of its run, and the founding of the United States and the writing of its Constitution are pivotal points in the demise of slavery.

Clyde W. Ford writes as if slavery began with the founding of our country, and he works hard to place blame for slavery on every white person now living in America. Anyone who believes that Critical Race Theory is an academic legal argument that takes no position on white guilt for Black misfortune need only read Ford’s op-ed article to know what a lie that is.

Chuck Almdale, North Hills

To the editor: What we have now in this country is a result of great work and sacrifices by the previous generations and by people of all groups. To be fair, we all owe this beautiful land to Native Americans.

Let’s focus on achieving prosperity and health for all instead of pitting one group against the other.

Delicia Hsu, Irvine