Letters to the Editor: Private donations won’t save cougars from freeways. Taxpayers needs to step up

To the editor: Building a wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway is a laudable endeavor, and hopefully this effort will be expanded to include more crossings over or under other freeways.

Private donations, though welcome, will not be enough to save large predators like mountain lions who live close to or even within urban areas. A public commitment to conservation through legislative and executive action is essential in the form of more overpasses, underpasses and continuous wildlife corridors.

This will involve a large amount of spending, but if we really do consider ourselves good stewards of the earth, we ought to do it.

Daniel Connell, Moorpark

To the editor: So we need a small fortune in donations in the next few weeks to make the proposed 101 Freeway wildlife overpass in Agoura Hills possible.

Where oh where are the billionaire philanthropists for whom this sum would be chump change?

Lisa Edmondson, Los Angeles