Letters to the Editor: If ‘guns don’t kill people, people kill people,’ let everyone own bombs

To the editor: One letter writer resurrected the tired argument that guns don’t kill people, people do, citing cute analogies such as pencils being blamed for misspelled words. He must have skipped history class as well as statistics when he was in school.

He said that he watched a handgun for 30 days and it didn’t move or injure anyone. But he did not reveal why he bought a handgun in the first place — target practice, to threaten a burglar, to shoot and kill an intruder? Using his logic, we should all be permitted to own dynamite, hand grenades, .50-caliber machine guns and maybe even some napalm.

What is the writer’s reaction to the loss of 30,000 innocent people who are killed by guns in America year after year?

Kevin H. Park, Westlake Village