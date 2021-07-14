Letters to the Editor: Katie Porter’s town hall shows the thuggish state of the GOP

To the editor: The disruption of the recent town hall held by Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) is a perfect example of the insanity of the right contrasted against the calm, thoughtful, engaging approach of moderates and the left.

In true Trumpian fashion, the right’s favored way of communicating is to yell and drown out rational discussion. Where do these Trumpers come from? They seem to surface only to disrupt sensible attempts to solve problems.

Hang in there, Rep. Porter. You are the fresh, intellectual voice sent to educate these people, even if it takes a child’s whiteboard for you to show them the obvious.

Bonnie Kilmer, Long Beach

To the editor: So, District 45, is it going to be acceptable to you to vote out a solid representative in Porter for one who questions people about their American bona fides? One who attends rallies to encourage disruption and intimidation, resulting in violence? How far is that from Jan. 6?

Please define what “America first” looks like legislatively or, for that matter, the empty “Make America Great Again” slogan too. This one is up to you.

Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley, Calif.