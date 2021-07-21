Letters to the Editor: Many vaccine refusers distrust authority. Can they be reasoned with?

To the editor: I know three people who have refused to be vaccinated. Each has a different background, with different education levels and ethnicities. But they all have one thing in common: They dislike and distrust authority. (“It’s time to get tough on COVID vaccine evaders,” editorial, July 20)

Based on my knowledge and relationship with each of them, I have concluded that their resistance is rooted in long-standing, deep psychological issues.

As with many other issues, there is no reasoning with someone who may not be capable of making decisions that are in their own best interests — much less that of family, friends or society at large.

Catherine Cate, Irvine

To the editor: Perhaps our most esteemed, all-knowing source of sunlight and rain, dispenser of justice, all-powerful former dear leader might consider doing a public service announcement to convince those who remain unvaccinated that it is in their best interest and that of their country to bite that 2nd Amendment bullet they cherish and get vaccinated.

By so doing, the former would-be dictator might be able to salvage what little respect he can. Of this, this will not happen.

Marshall Barth, Encino