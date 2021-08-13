Letters to the Editor: Recalling Newsom could turn California into a COVID disaster like Florida

To the editor: You have published important articles for voters to consider when they vote on whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

One was columnist Michael Hiltzik’s excellent comparison of California’s pandemic response to those of Texas and Florida. The situation could not be more stark: Texas’ infection rate is more than twice that of California, and Florida’s is twice as bad as Texas’.

Another was your report on the Republican debate, with all but one of the possible frontrunners to replace Newsom participating. To a man, they support an approach to the pandemic similar to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ in Florida and Gov. Greg Abbott’s in Texas. That is the last thing we need.

Voters should realize that voting to recall Newsom will get us one of these candidates. The governor’s campaign slogan should be simple: “Don’t DeSantize California.”

James Bailey, Banning

To the editor: Looking at the latest figures regarding vaccinations, attitudes on mask mandates and the rising number of patients in hospitals due to COVID-19 and the Delta variant, I can’t help but wonder why there is an election to be held Sept. 14 to recall Newsom, yet no one seems to want to recall the governor of Florida or Texas.

Could the recall be politically motivated?

Arlene Markman, Indian Wells