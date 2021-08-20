Letters to the Editor: Voting to recall Newsom is voting to prolong the pandemic

To the editor: The upcoming recall election is extremely important for all of us. The leading Republican candidates have stated that if elected, they will eliminate mask mandates and vaccination requirements.

This would put California at great risk and set us on the same course as other states that have seen massive increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitals at capacity. California under the leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom has handled the pandemic far better by listening to the science and not the politicians.

California Republicans have complained about their inability to get elected in this state, but at the same time they get behind a radio host with no government experience and a policy that ignores what is working.

If there is a silver lining to this recall election, it is that we might realize we cannot stay home and fail to vote, lest we regret the results.

Edward A. Sussman, Fountain Valley

To the editor: If Newsom is defeated on Sept. 14, it would mean the end of these silly life-saving rules.

I get tired of Florida and Texas bragging about beating California in what I call the national HBSCYG Stakes (“How Bloody Stupid Can You Get?”).

Mary Rouse, Los Angeles

To the editor: My son is a physician in Florida who teaches at the University of Miami School of Medicine. He is on the front line of a wave of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in a state where the governor has banned mask mandates.

The leading Republicans hoping to replace Newsom have said they would do something similar.

Recently, my son called to tell me that his hospital dedicated one more floor to COVID-19 patients, almost all of whom are unvaccinated. Upset by the irresponsibility they see, doctors and nurses are exhausted.

One of the candidates, a mediocre radio host, mentored Stephen Miller, the notorious anti-immigrant operative who advised former President Trump. If Newsom is recalled, it could open this state’s door to Trump.

Efren Manjarrez, Glendale