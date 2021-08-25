Letters to the Editor: Of course the recall is constitutional. It’s in the state Constitution!

To the editor: I am perplexed at the reasoning used by UC Berkeley law professors Erwin Chemerinsky and Aaron Edlin to argue that the recall election is unconstitutional. In fact, they cite the article and section of the California Constitution that allows voters to recall elected officials.

Chemerinsky and Edlin note that even if Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled, he could still receive more votes than the candidate who gets a plurality in the second question and takes his place as governor. The central point of any recall is to get a new candidate and provide voters relief from incompetence, inaction or both. The number of votes received by the winner in the second question is another matter.

Chemerinsky should instead advise voters to start collecting signatures so we can have a proposition that would amend the state Constitution’s recall provision. I dislike voting on propositions and recalls, but you cannot change the rules in the middle of the game because you like the politician who may be recalled.

Chamba Sanchez, Silver Lake

To the editor: The point of the recall lawsuit I filed in the federal court in Los Angeles is to declare, under federal law, that California’s constitutional recall procedure is federally unconstitutional. That’s the reason the case was brought in federal court as opposed to state court.

Obviously, the California Supreme Court never could decide that the California recall procedure is unconstitutional, because it is in the California Constitution, and thus is constitutional. Only a federal court could hold the California Constitution’s recall provision unconstitutional under federal law.

Stephen Yagman, Venice Beach

The writer is attorney for the plaintiff in the recall case Beaber vs. Weber.

To the editor: Here we are in California with fires burning up and down the state and COVID-19 cases spiking. We need everyone’s attention just to handle these catastrophes — but no, the Republicans think we need more chaos and confusion.

Next month, California might recall its very experienced governor and replace him with a Republican who has never been in government. We tried that with a president for four years, and it almost destroyed the country.

It is my hope that once this election is over, the state’s sensible officials will make future attempts at recalls much more difficult. Just because people can find fault with a governor’s decision should not result in throwing him out and starting over with someone who has no experience in office.

Barbara Mathew, Villa Park