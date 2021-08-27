Meet the other recall candidates: Jacqueline McGowan

Candidate name:

Jacqueline McGowan

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth-largest economy?

I have over seven years experience lobbying at the local level in order to create fair regulations for small cannabis businesses. I also have 18 years experience working on Wall Street as a stock broker. Both of these careers have prepared me with complex negotiation skills and the ability to manage multi-million dollar budgets.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

Yes

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

Yes

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

Removed.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

Mass public works program to build, schools, roads, hospitals.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

We support amnesty for undocumented workers

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

A mass public works program would bury PG&E and SoCal Ed. power lines, clear brush in dangerous areas, Hire prisoners if they so choose upon release and expand number of fire fighters by thousands

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

Establish a committee of workers and farmers to review every water district in California and then decide on allocation of water.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

No, designed to help big business.

