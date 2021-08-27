Meet the other recall candidates: Adam Papagan

Candidate Name:

Adam Papagan

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth largest economy?

Experience does not always equal competence. I’m a business owner but the people of California are the priority, not corporate profits.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

Yes

Defund police?

Yes

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

Yes

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

Yes

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

Yes. Rules need to be applied fairly and evenly to everyone. The governor should not be allowed to shutter small businesses in the name of safety while large corporations like Amazon and Facebook are allowed to wreak havoc on our society unchecked.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

Build more homes. This is a supply and demand issue.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

No. That is a federal issue. I want to get California back on track first.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

Make PG&E fix their faulty equipment, hire more firefighters (particularly former inmate firefighters), identify likely wildfire areas and clear excess brush/fuel, build a coalition of state, federal, and private landowners for wildfire mitigation.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

Identify major water wasters (golf courses, agriculture, industry) and reallocate that water for the people. It’s also time we seriously look at desalination.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives? If no, what would you change?

No, I don’t think they go far enough.

