Meet the other recall candidates: Denis Lucey

Denis Lucey

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s-fifth largest economy?

I’m a graduate of the UC Berkeley Haas Business School, California’s premier public business school. Past business owner (10 years) and past director of the Contra Costa County Farm Bureau. I understand the difficulties facing our business and agricultural communities. Our governor is confused about the state’s $75 billion surplus. Capital gains tax rate lowered during previous president’s tenure, new president elected in 2020 promising to double the tax rate, investors secured massive investment gains in 2020 before anticipated tax rate increase and remitted an unprecedented tax payment.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

No

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

No

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

Yes. Church closures by the governor were unconstitutional and the justification for the recall election. Governor emergency powers should be limited to a 30-day duration period. Any extension would require a two-thirds vote by both houses of the state Legislature with compensation suspension for the governor and Legislature.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

I have assisted the homeless for 20 years and understand this problem. Five basic elements are needed to solve our homeless problem: good discipline, good cooperation, reasonable employment and affordable accommodations. Housing camps and a WPA type program is needed. The fifth element is tough love.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Mutual cooperation and respect is needed between federal and state governments. It’s like a good marriage. Father and mother have different objectives and ways of doing things, but they must have a united discipline plan for the children (citizenry).

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

A native Californian prophecy foretold destruction of our environment if the “Creator’s Gifts weren’t respected.” California’s ecology has spiraled downward since the suppression of native wisdom relating to fire management. Best environmental decisions must include native Californian involvement.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

Two top news events in California are the drought (water shortage) and a $75 billion state surplus. Simple solution: Purchase agricultural water rights for the most water intensive annual crops with adequate compensation. Problem solved, provided we have a governor with fiscal wisdom.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

No, our politicians are hypocrites. A heathy environment requires living a simpler and slower lifestyle minimizing consumption of rare earth minerals. I ride a bike, use buses/trains, teach/practice worm composting, etc. Our citizens need leaders to demonstrate good environmental practices.