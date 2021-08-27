Meet the other recall candidates: Leo S. Zacky

Candidate name:

Leo S. Zacky

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth-largest economy?

Spending my life in and around the agriculture and food industries in California. Having been vice president of Zacky Farms and a board member of the California Poultry Federation has given me vast business and political experience

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

No

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

No

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

No

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

No, but it should not abused.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

Implement my “Teach A Man To Fish” plan. Build facilities to take in homeless, identify who they are, discover if anyone is looking for them, determine if they have a mental health issue or drug addiction, provide treatment for them, provide the tools to give them a work skill and sense of worth.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Yes.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

Build more water storage, do more controlled back burning, provide more and better firefighting tools to our firefighters, and make it easier for people to become fire fighters while implementing harsher punishments for arson crimes.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

Deregulate, allocate more land, and rapidly build more reservoirs, desalinization plants and dams while upgrading current water storage.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

No, the current rules cripple business and the ability to effectively and economically provide basic needs to our citizens. They also allow for even more dangerous wildfires and put our citizens at risk.