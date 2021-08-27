Meet the other recall candidates: Armando ‘Mando’ Perez-Serrato

Candidate name:

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth largest economy?

I, Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato have sworn the creed and an oath of office that I will support and defend the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of California against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of California; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties upon which I am about the enter.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high school graduation?

No

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

No

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

Yes, by voting for Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato September 14, 2021.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

I will provide $5,000 state income tax refund checks to individuals that worked during 2020.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is the sole responsibility of the federal government and the president of the United States. As a member of the Latino community my goal is to bring awareness to the border crisis that the Biden/Harris administration created!

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

Build a fresh water pipeline from Canada to California that I call the “Perez Pipeline” and turn our state into a giant sprinkler system to put out wildfires.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

Build an emergency and long-term fresh water pipeline that I have named “Perez Pipeline” from Canada to California with a goal of collecting rain/snow from Canada/Washington/Oregon and delivering it to California with a pipeline down the 5 freeway from Vancouver to San Diego.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives? If no, what would you change?

I am 100% pro-environment and we need more aggressive/modern initiatives to combat California’s climate change and global warming for example clean/renewable hydrogen power plants and make working from home an “employee right” to reduce CO2 emissions by 50%, by eliminating commuting to work.