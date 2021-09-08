Just say no. Here are all the reasons to reject the recall, from The Times Editorial Board

Just how important is California in the fight against climate change?

California was the first state in the nation to place a limit on carbon emissions, setting an example that was followed by other states and other countries. When state lawmakers here committed to reaching 100% renewable energy by 2045, more than a dozen states did the same. After California began requiring that automakers sell a certain percentage of zero-emissions vehicles, more than 10 states adopted the mandate as well.

